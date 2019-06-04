Partner with residents but remember you're still a cop

• Mark all hotspots and get people to feed you reliable information, whether of good or bad incidents.
The government has urged wananchi to partner with its officials to fight criminal activities.
Lari deputy county commissioner Aaron Koros said police officers are trained to handle and investigate intelligence report without revealing their sources.
He said Nyumba Kumi officials are spread in all villages and work day and night with chiefs and their assistants who keep the government updated every minute every day.
“If people partnered and volunteered information through the right channels, then our officers can respond to any distress on time and this would reduce crime,” Koros said.
He praised Nyumba Kumi officials for working hand-in-hand with community policing officials.
Traders enjoy security
Area traders' chairman Paul Ngugi said the number of investors has started to increase due to the security strategies applied by the government and residents.
“If such strategies are embraced in other places, then this country would grow from where we are. Most traders and investors fear investing where crime rate is high, since it is risking their capital and businesses” Ngugi said.
“When investors come to an area, they create jobs for youths and middle-aged people, they expand and change the face of a town.”
Police advised
Kiambu county commander Ali Nunow advised station police commanders to imitate their colleagues in Lari police station and Lari community policing.
He was speaking when Kitui county police commander Lydia Ligami led a delegation of senior officers on a benchmarking visit.
Nunow advised them to mark all hotspots and get people to feed them reliable information, whether of good or bad incidents.
He urged them to familiarise with groups already in place such as youth groups, women's groups, boda boda saccos, matatu and taxi drivers, who can feed them with useful information.
“Women can give you information that you cannot get from youths. Matatu operators can give you a tip-off you cannot get from boda boda operators and vice versa. Partner with these, but always remember your role as a police officer,” Nunow said.
Vetting
Lari scheme chief George Macharia said when the Nyumba Kumi and community policing committees are formed, members are selected in a public gathering.
“We hold security barazas and members are selected from that meeting,” he said.
Koros said the elected officials are vetted to get serious officials who will not be compromised or leak information, who do not have vested interests and respectable members of society.
“What kind of people will you work with when members of the public elect people who have records of being arrested with bhang, having been involved in theft or robbery or people who are not known in a village. We must vet all of the selected people,” he said.