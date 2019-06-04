Partner with residents but remember you're still a cop

The government has urged wananchi to partner with its officials to fight criminal activities.

Lari deputy county commissioner Aaron Koros said police officers are trained to handle and investigate intelligence report without revealing their sources.

He said Nyumba Kumi officials are spread in all villages and work day and night with chiefs and their assistants who keep the government updated every minute every day.

“If people partnered and volunteered information through the right channels, then our officers can respond to any distress on time and this would reduce crime,” Koros said.

He praised Nyumba Kumi officials for working hand-in-hand with community policing officials.

Traders enjoy security

Area traders' chairman Paul Ngugi said the number of investors has started to increase due to the security strategies applied by the government and residents.