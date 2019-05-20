Bluebird grew to chartered flights king through sweat, dust and tears — GM

Bluebird Aviation is one of the oldest and successful airlines operating from Wilson Aiport. It provides only charter services, and over the years, the airline has flown among others retired President Daniel Moi. Its general manager, Capt Hussein Mohammed, spoke to the Star.

When and how did Bluebird start?

In January 1992, the idea of Bluebird Aviation was born. Capt Mohamed Adan and I had vast flying experience by then. After leaving the military as a pilot, I joined Air Kenya Aviation as a line pilot, while Capt Adan was working with Western Airways, a local air charter company, as a charter pilot.

We had identified a niche in air cargo business, which had not been exploited. We met and discussed how we would partner and, instead of going single-handedly, we agreed to combine effort. We jointly registered Bluebird Aviation in February 1992.

In April 1992, we invited one of the veteran Air Force pilots, Col (Rtd) H Farah, who had just retired after 25 years of decorated service, to join us and provide leadership and experience in the business.

By late May 1992, we invited one of the miraa dealers then, Yussuf Adan, by virtue of his cargo, which was being transported by air at the time, to join us as a quasi-shareholder. Hardly four years into the growth of the business, his miraa venture collapsed. Out of sheer good faith, we maintained him as one of the shareholders. The rest of us embarked on a tough and tireless journey, through sweat and tears, to grow the company from one aircraft to the current fleet.

Why did you name your airline Bluebird?

My late father Mzee Unshur Mohammed, a retired paramount chief of Wajir, had a habit of feeding birds in our homestead. He set up an area in the compound, where we would place water and food for the birds of the area.

Among the flock of birds that fed there was a beautiful bird with a bluish shining back and golden feathers on the chest, which I came to learn, while serving in the Kenyan military, that it was called Bluebird in English. In memory of my late father, this particular bird came to my mind as a fitting name for the company.

How much and how many planes did you use to start the business?

My business partner, Capt Mohammed Adan, and I leased a Cessna 402 aircraft. General aviation business had started to take root in this country at the time. This one aircraft would prove to be a springboard given the increased demand, especially for air charters. The three of us would fly this aircraft tirelessly almost daily, except the time it was due for maintenance.

What was the main challenge?

Creating value out of nothing is not a walk in the park. While others are seeing threats, as an investor, you can only see opportunities. It was not easy to narrow to air charters as opposed to other lines of the aviation business.

We had lease-purchased an aircraft at Sh9 million, and the lease rentals were due by the end of every month. You could not afford to sleep! Aircraft financing is a capital-intensive venture; you cannot afford to pay upfront, and hence the need for sheer hard work on our part to ensure the monthly lease rentals are well catered for. This coupled with the fear of failure would propel us to work around the clock and meet all the obligations.

Just like in most new businesses, we were literally doing everything. From flying the aircraft, sales and marketing, minor aircraft troubleshooting, and general administration, it was quite overwhelming. But with God’s grace, we managed to grow the company to one of the leading airlines in this country.

Aviation business requires a high degree of commitment just like any other venture. Running all these activities to make sure everything goes on smoothly requires sacrifice. That coupled with flying duties would mean that our life would start and end with the business.

As an investor, you are destined to have strengths and weaknesses. We needed a business team to cover up or complement each other's weaknesses. A like-minded team is mandatory for a successful business. It makes it easy to transfer passion and vision within your team. We managed to assemble an excellent top management team that has served tirelessly since inception, and the results are visible.

What drove you to start the business?

Passion and legacy. Passion is a crucial quality of success. We all love flying as a team. In addition, we wanted to be in this industry for the long haul and effectively create something new, be market leaders and innovators in the rather underdeveloped aviation industry.

How would you describe the journey since then?

Credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred with dust and sweat, who strives valiantly, who may fall again and again because there is no effort without error or shortcoming.

Nevertheless, the journey has been tough. But tough times never last, tough people do, and it’s gratifying to see the fruits of our hard labour today.

Tell us about the safety record of your airline

The aviation industry is a highly regulated sector, with procedures, controls, rules and regulations encompassed in the Kenya Civil Aviation Act. We are bound to abide religiously by these rules.