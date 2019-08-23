Kenya congratulates Madobe on re-election in Jubaland

Kenya has congratulated Jubaland President Ahmed Madobe after being sworn in for a second term on Thursday.

He garnered 56 votes out of the 74 casts by the regional members of Parliament in the state capital Kismayu manned by the African Union Mission in Somalia (Amisom) soldiers and Jubaland security forces.

In a statement on Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs commended the speaker of Jubaland state assembly Abdi Mohammed and members of civil society for demonstrating peaceful and credible election in Somalia.

"Kenya shares with the great people of Jubaland the joy of the peaceful process, a demonstration of a strong and unwavering will of the people to determine their and governance and guarantee the security and political stability," the statement said.

Madobe, who has ruled the Somalia state since 2013, will now serve for another four years.

Madobe faced eight other opponents in the historic presidential contest.

They include Mohamed Abdulle Magan, Mohamed Omar Gedi, Anab Mohamed Dahir, Abdi Hiis Udan, Mohamoud Mohamed Omar, Ahmed Abdi Abdi and Abdirahman Ahmed Rabi all who have been critical to Madobe’s administration.

In results announced by the chairman of the Jubaland Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, HMadobe defeated his closest challenger Anab Mohamed Dahir by 39 votes.

He thus garnered the required two-third majority that ensured that there was no need for a second round of voting.

Mohamed Omar got one vote, while four others technically in the race scored zero.

Madobe has been Kenya’s ally in the war against al Shabaab militants and cooperated with the Kenya Defence Forces during the takeover of the strategic city of Kismayu.

Jubaland, the region in Somalia closest to the border with Kenya, has been under Madobe since 2013.

“These elections are very crucial. The stability of the region against the insurgence of al Shabaab would largely be influenced depending on how the elections go,” Kenya said.