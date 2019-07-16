Somalia to launch Hodan Nalayeh Award in honour of slain journalist

• Local media outlets and a Somali journalists association said Nalayeh, 43, and her husband Farid were among those killed.
• Regional politicians and clan elders were inside the hotel discussing a forthcoming regional election at the time of the attack.
Hodan Nalayeh was a prominent Somali journalist killed last weekend in an al Shabaab Attack at a Kismayo hotel.
Nalayeh founded the media platform Integration TV to tell stories about life in Somalia and in the Somali diaspora.
A suicide bomber rammed a car containing explosives into the Asasey Hotel in the port of Kismayo, and gunmen then stormed the building killing Hodan, her husband and 12 others.
In honour of @HodanTV 's inspirational life @MofaSomalia will have (The #HodanNalayeh Award) inshaAllah. Every year we will recognise an outstanding individual who made a positive contribution from the Somali diaspora. More information to follow.#Somalia #Somali #Mogadishu pic.twitter.com/60W4V6Stig— Ministry of Foreign Affairs 🇸🇴 (@MofaSomalia) July 15, 2019
Following her death, Somali Officials through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs twitter handle have said that they will launch a program to recognise an outstanding individual who makes positive contributions from the Somali diaspora.
The programme is expected to run every year according to a communication from the ministry.
The Somali Journalists Syndicate said that Nalayeh and another reporter also killed in Kismayo, Mohamed Omar Sahal, were the first journalists to be killed in the country this year.