Kismayo attack: Several dead as gunmen storm Somali hotel

At least 12 people including a prominent Canadian-Somali journalist have been killed in an attack on a hotel in southern Somalia.

A suicide bomber rammed a car containing explosives into the Asasey hotel in the port of Kismayo, and gunmen then stormed the building

Journalist Hodan Naleyah and her husband are thought to be among the dead.

Islamist group al-Shabab has claimed the attack.

Regional politicians and clan elders were inside the hotel discussing a forthcoming regional election at the time of the attack.

Witnesses said they heard gunfire inside the hotel soon after the car bomb went off.

Authorities later said the attack was over, with four gunmen killed.

Local media outlets and a Somali journalists association said Nalayeh, 43, and her husband Farid were among the dead.