Boeing promises Sh10bn to help families affected by Ethiopia, Indonesia crashes

In Summary

• The multiyear payout is independent of lawsuits filed

by Reuters
Africa
03 July 2019 - 19:11
Boeing logo.
Image: REUTERS

Boeing Co on Wednesday said it would give $100 million to organizations to help families affected by the deadly crashes of the company's 737 MAX planes in Indonesia and Ethiopia.

The multiyear payout is independent of lawsuits filed in the wake of the crashes, which together killed 346 people, a Boeing spokesman said.

"These funds will support education, hardship and living expenses for impacted families, community programs, and economic development in impacted communities," Boeing said. "Boeing will partner with local governments and non-profit organizations to address these needs." 

