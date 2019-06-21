Close

SOUTH AFRICA

Foetus found on plane in South Africa

In Summary

• A "case of concealment of birth is being investigated," police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele is quoted as saying.

by BBC NEWS None
Africa
21 June 2019 - 13:04
A foetus has been found in the waste system of an plane at the airport in the South African coastal city of Durban. /REUTERS
A foetus has been found in the waste system of an plane at the airport in the South African coastal city of Durban. /REUTERS

A foetus has been found in the waste system of an plane at the airport in the South African coastal city of Durban.

The local police are looking into the issue, IOL news website reports.

A "case of concealment of birth is being investigated," police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele is quoted as saying.

The affected airline, Fly Safair, said on its website that "upon final checks of the waste management system our teams encountered a finding which requires formal investigation".

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by BBC NEWS None
Africa
21 June 2019 - 13:04

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    8h ago Corridors of Power

  2. Kenya elected to chair Somalia anti-piracy group
    17h ago Africa

  3. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  4. Your Friday Breakfast Briefing
    7h ago Breakfast Briefing

  5. Sex worker killed after giving evidence on friend's murder
    2d ago Africa

Latest Videos