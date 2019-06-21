Foetus found on plane in South Africa

A foetus has been found in the waste system of an plane at the airport in the South African coastal city of Durban.

The local police are looking into the issue, IOL news website reports.

A "case of concealment of birth is being investigated," police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele is quoted as saying.

The affected airline, Fly Safair, said on its website that "upon final checks of the waste management system our teams encountered a finding which requires formal investigation".