Sex worker killed after giving evidence on best friend's murder

A post-mortem is being carried out on a sex worker who was murdered in Sierra Leone after giving evidence in the trial for the murder of another sex worker.

Memuna Jabbie's throat was slit and her naked body was dumped in a mangrove swamp along the Lumley Beach in the west of the capital, Freetown.

Another sex worker was dumped on the same beach almost four years ago.

Then, Hannah Bockarie was gang-raped before she was bludgeoned to death.

Memuna and Hannah were best friends.

They were believed to have been together when Hannah was abducted 2015 and Memuna has been testifying in her murder trial.

Last seen alive on Monday last week, her body was discovered on the following day but the news only came to public attention on Monday.

Her sister, Salamatu Jabbie, says that Memuna had been locked up for initially refusing to testify because she was concerned for her safety but did eventually give evidence.

The police would not comment on the matter saying only that they were busy putting their facts together.