Close

Gunmen kill 41 people in central Mali - mayor

In Summary

• Issiaka Ganame, the mayor of Yoro, said 24 people had been killed on Monday 

by Reuters
Africa
18 June 2019 - 21:11
Crime scene
Crime scene
Image: THE STAR

Unidentified gunmen on motorbikes attacked two villages in central Mali, killing at least 41 people in a part of the country where ethnic reprisal attacks have surged in recent months, a local mayor said on Tuesday.

Issiaka Ganame, the mayor of Yoro, said 24 people had been killed on Monday evening in Yoro and 17 more in the village of Gangafani 2.

The victims were mostly ethnic Dogons, Ganame said. Dozens of Dogon civilians have been killed in recent months in tit-for-tat clashes with the rival Fulani community.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by Reuters
Africa
18 June 2019 - 21:11

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    16h ago Corridors of Power

  2. Platini arrested over awarding of 2022 World Cup to Qatar
    10h ago World

  3. Egypt's ousted president Mohammed Morsi dies in court
    1d ago Africa

  4. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  5. Ruto to Uhuru: I am a self-made man
    2w ago Corridors of Power

Latest Videos