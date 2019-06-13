Close

EXAMS ETHIOPIA

Text message service stopped in Ethiopia

In Summary

• Four students had been caught cheating on Wednesday after sending each other text messages.

• The news comes as the country experiences its third day in a row with a break in online access.

by BBC NEWS None
Africa
13 June 2019 - 10:50

The text messaging service in Ethiopia has been shut down, the BBC's Kalkidan Yibeltal reports from the capital Addis Ababa.

The news comes as the country experiences its third day in a row with a break in online access.

The shutdowns on Tuesday and Wednesday both proved temporary.

The closure of the text messaging service coincides with nationwide exams. There has been speculation that the internet blackout is aimed at trying to stop people cheating, but this has not been confirmed by the authorities.

On Wednesday, the state broadcaster ETV reported that four students had been caught cheating after sending each other text messages

