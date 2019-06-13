Close

Second Ebola patient dies in Uganda - health ministry official

• Kenyan health officials in Busia and Malaba border towns are on high alert following an Ebola outbreak in neighbouring Uganda.

• The infections in Uganda confirmed that the deadly outbreak has spread for the first time beyond the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Africa
13 June 2019 - 11:09
World Health Organization (WHO) officials talk to Ugandan medical staff as they inspect ebola preparedness facilities at the Bwera general hospital near the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo in Bwera, Uganda, June 12, 2019.
World Health Organization (WHO) officials talk to Ugandan medical staff as they inspect ebola preparedness facilities at the Bwera general hospital near the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo in Bwera, Uganda, June 12, 2019.
Image: REUTERS

A Congolese woman has become the second patient in Uganda to die of the deadly Ebola virus in the latest outbreak of the disease, a health ministry official said on Thursday.

The woman was the grandmother of a five-year-old boy who died on Tuesday evening after crossing into Uganda with his family from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

"The grandmother also died last night," the official, Emmanuel Ainebyona, told Reuters.

Ainebyona said two other patients remained in isolation - the three-year-old brother of the dead boy and a 23-year-old Ugandan man who has manifested Ebola symptoms.

Test results for the 23-year old are expected later on Thursday, he said, adding that a total of 27 contacts are now being monitored.

The current Ebola epidemic began in August last year in eastern Congo and has already infected at least 2,062 people, killing 1,390 of them.

The infections in Uganda confirmed that the deadly outbreak has spread for the first time beyond the Democratic Republic of Congo.

