Close

TANZANIA GANG RAPE ARRESTED

Tanzania police arrest men accused of gang rape

The men are accused of rape and attacking women with machetes.

In Summary

• Some women have fled their homes and are living together in a bid to find safety.

• Locals call the group "Teleza" (meaning "slide" in Swahili) because the men are said to smear themselves in dirty oil before they attack.

by BBC NEWS None
Africa
10 June 2019 - 09:48

Police in north-west Tanzania have arrested nine people on suspicion of being involved in a series of gang rapes dating back to 2016.

Some women in the Kigoma region have told the BBC that they have been living in fear because of what a group of men - locally dubbed "Teleza" - are alleged to have done.

The men are accused of rape and attacking women with machetes.

There have been 43 rape cases in the region since 2016, a local women's rights group Tamasha told BBC Swahili.

Some women have fled their homes and are living together in a bid to find safety.

"I want to move out of Kigoma," one of the victims told the BBC while showing her scars.

Locals call the group "Teleza" (meaning "slide" in Swahili) because the men are said to smear themselves in dirty oil before they attack.

More:

Three Kenyan fishermen detained in Tanzania

Three Kenyan fishermen from Kiwa Island in Suba South have been arrested and taken to Tanzania for constant border row in Lake Victoria.The ...
News
6 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by BBC NEWS None
Africa
10 June 2019 - 09:48

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    5h ago Corridors of Power

  2. China calls in foreign tech firms after Huawei ban- sources
    15h ago World

  3. Biden leads in 2020 US poll, three others fight for second
    23h ago World

  4. Civil disobedience campaign empties Khartoum's streets
    19h ago Africa

  5. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    13h ago Corridors of Power

Latest Videos