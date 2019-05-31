Market conditions are tough - Mr Price hopeful to perform better

South African budget retailer Mr Price Group reported a 6.2% rise in full-year earnings on Friday, as its apparel and homeware businesses gained market share.

Mr Price, known for its no-frills clothing and furniture stores, said market conditions were tough but it expects to perform better in the second half of the new financial year.

Its diluted headline earnings per share (HEPS) totalled 1 rand 142 cents for the year ended March 30, compared with 1 rand 75 cents in the year-ago period.

HEPS is the main profit measure in South Africa and strips out certain one-off items.

Retailers in South Africa are struggling to boost sales growth as an increase in value-added tax, unemployment, and higher fuel as well as utility prices have reduced consumers' spending power.

That has created a low growth environment for retailers competing for market share, resulting in strong promotional activity.

"Despite this, both our apparel and homeware segments outperformed the market and gained market share on an annual basis," Chief Executive Officer Mark Blair, who took the helm in January, said.