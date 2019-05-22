Uganda seeks bleach 'miracle cure' victims

Uganda’s police plan to use radio appeals to identify the victims of a so-called "miracle cure", made from industrial bleach.

The dangerous substance, marketed as Miracle Mineral Solution, is believed to have been supplied through a network of Pentecostal churches in western Uganda.

According to an article published by the UK’s Guardian newspaper, tens of thousands of Ugandans may have taken the chemical under the illusion that it could treat diseases like malaria, cancer and even HIV/Aids.

Ugandan authorities say they are looking for an American pastor accused of distributing the chemical.

However, the US embassy in Kampala says it does not believe the cleric is in the country, and it is not clear how Ugandan authorities would reach him for questioning.

The embassy has condemned the sale of the so-called miracle drug. Pentecostal churches selling so-called "miracle cures" are popular in Uganda but they are rarely investigated.