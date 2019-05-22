'BRAINWASHED'?

Uganda seeks bleach 'miracle cure' victims

In Summary

• The dangerous substance, marketed as Miracle Mineral Solution, is believed to have been supplied through a network of Pentecostal churches in western Uganda.

• Ugandan authorities say they are looking for an American pastor accused of distributing the chemical.

The dangerous substance, marketed as Miracle Mineral Solution, is believed to have been supplied through a network of Pentecostal churches in western Uganda.
The dangerous substance, marketed as Miracle Mineral Solution, is believed to have been supplied through a network of Pentecostal churches in western Uganda.
Image: newg2sacraments.org

Uganda’s police plan to use radio appeals to identify the victims of a so-called "miracle cure", made from industrial bleach.

The dangerous substance, marketed as Miracle Mineral Solution, is believed to have been supplied through a network of Pentecostal churches in western Uganda.

According to an article published by the UK’s Guardian newspaper, tens of thousands of Ugandans may have taken the chemical under the illusion that it could treat diseases like malaria, cancer and even HIV/Aids.

Ugandan authorities say they are looking for an American pastor accused of distributing the chemical.

However, the US embassy in Kampala says it does not believe the cleric is in the country, and it is not clear how Ugandan authorities would reach him for questioning.

The embassy has condemned the sale of the so-called miracle drug. Pentecostal churches selling so-called "miracle cures" are popular in Uganda but they are rarely investigated.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by BBC NEWS None
Africa
22 May 2019 - 08:11

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  2. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    5h ago Corridors of Power

  3. Fans pay tribute to Ghana's Asamoah Gyan
    1d ago Africa

  4. The invisible silent killer in Eastlands
    1d ago Big Read

  5. Mystery of babies with swollen heads
    5h ago Big Read

Latest Videos