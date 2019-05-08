Sudan military want to keep Sharia law

Sudan's ruling military council is insisting that Sharia remain the basis of the country's new laws.

Protest leaders had handed them a list of proposals for an interim government, following the ousting of President Omar al-Bashir in April.

But the 10-member military council said it had "many reservations" about their suggestions - including the protesters' conspicuous silence on Islamic law.

Talks between the military and opposition remain deadlocked.

The protesters' proposals were put to the military council by the Declaration of Freedom and Change Forces, a coalition of activists and opposition political groups.

Lt-Gen Shamseddine Kabbashi, spokesman for the Transitional Military Council (TMC), which took control after Mr Bashir's removal, told reporters that they had broadly agreed with the suggestions.

However, he added, "the declaration failed to mention the sources of legislation, and the Islamic Sharia law and tradition should be the source of legislation".