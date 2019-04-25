Cyclone Kenneth threatens East Africa

Mozambique is braced for another cyclone following the devastation of Cyclone Idai last month, which killed hundreds of people and left thousands homeless.

Cyclone Kenneth is also predicted to hit Tanzania, bringing winds of up to 200km/h (124 mph) and torrential rain.

Authorities in Tanzania have advised people in southern coastal regions to move to safer ground.

Residents have been told to expect damage to their houses and farms.

Cyclone Idai made landfall near the Mozambican port city of Beira on 14 March, packing winds of up to 177 km/h and bringing torrential rain which caused extensive flooding.

More than 700 people were killed in Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe and at least three million were left in need of humanitarian assistance.