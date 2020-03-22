Kenya has 15 Covid-19 cases after eight new cases recorded

The country has recorded eight new cases of coronavirus in the past 72 hours.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe yesterday identified them as five Kenyans among them a senior government official from Kilifi, and three foreigners.

The foreigners are two French nationals and a Mexican.

Kenya has now a total of 15 confirmed positive Covid-19 cases.

The eight arrived in the country from Europe and America through JKIA between March 4 and March 17.

Kagwe said the youngest is 20 years old and the oldest 67.

“They have all been isolated at various facilities and are being monitored by our teams,” he said.

The ministry is tracing 363 people who came into contact with the eight.

“So far we only have three people awaiting processing at Mbagathi hospital. The rest have been processed and discharged. All the patients, except one who is at the Coast, are in stable condition.”

The patient, who is French, is to be airlifted to Nairobi for observation and treatment.

Kagwe said there are no Kenyan cases in ICU. Earlier reports indicated that the senior Kilifi official had failed to quarantine himself after a trip to Germany.

Kagwe said he will be charged with defying government orders requiring individuals who had been out of the country to self-quarantine.

He returned from Berlin on March 7. He later went to a Mombasa hospital for a check-up after feeling unwell. While in hospital, county medical officers visited him and he allegedly still did not reveal he had travelled.

"We will start to take action, including against senior public officials," Kagwe said.

He added: "This also applies to a senior government official from Kilifi who defied government orders to quarantine."

As at 6pm, March 22, there were 1,284 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in 42 African countries, including 37 deaths.

Global statistics indicate that as of March 21, there were 266,073 confirmed cases and 11,084 deaths. The epicentre of the virus has since shifted from China to Europe.

The Cabinet Secretary said the seven patients who had earlier tested positive for the virus were still undergoing treatment. However, they are in stable condition.