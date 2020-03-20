LEARNING GOING ON

Bomet school defies Uhuru's closure order

Parents confirm their children have indeed been going to school

In Summary
  • School is situated a few meters from the deputy county commissioner's office and the education office
  • Has been open in defiance of President Uhuru Kenyatta's order to all learning institutions to close down
by FELIX KIPKEMOI Correspondent, Rift Valley Region
News
20 March 2020 - 15:40
Pupils of Sigor Primary School in class on Friday, March 20, 2020
DEFIANCE: Pupils of Sigor Primary School in class on Friday, March 20, 2020
Image: FELIX KIPKEMOI

Pupils of Sigor Primary School in Chepalungu, Bomet county, are in school despite a government directive suspending learning activities in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. 

The school situated a few meters from the deputy county commissioner's office and the education office has been operating in open defiance of President Uhuru Kenyatta's order to all learning institutions to close. 

When the Star arrived at the school on Friday morning, pupils who were out for a break started escaping through the school fence. 

 
 

Parents who spoke on condition of anonymity confirmed that their children had indeed been going to school. 

In a well-orchestrated plan to look like no learning was going on at the institution, 40 Class Eight pupils were allowed in school without uniform. 

One teacher was present overseeing the learning. 

He, however, explained that the pupils had been asked to to go to school to sign KCPE documents. 

The school's head teacher Gideon Kilel was not present but was expected later in the day as he was said to be out on private matters. 

Several calls to his phone, however, went unanswered.

Entrance to some of the offices at Sigor day school in Chepalungu.
Sigor day school Entrance to some of the offices at Sigor day school in Chepalungu.
Image: Felix Kipkemoi

Reached for a comment, Chepalungu deputy county commissioner Wafula Barasa said he was not aware of any school operating within the subcounty during this period. 

 

"We are not aware of any school operating in our area and if there is any we are going to arrest all those responsible. As far as we are concerned, all pupils and students are supposed to be at home during this time," he said. 

"There is nothing of urgency that can warrant a school head to recall pupils back to school, because we are all joining in the fight against coronavirus."

Bomet county commissioner Geoffrey Omoding warned stern action will be taken against those responsible. 

Edited by Henry Makori

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by FELIX KIPKEMOI Correspondent, Rift Valley Region
News
20 March 2020 - 15:40

Most Popular

  1. Coronavirus: Italy's death toll overtakes China's
    21h ago World

  2. Trump promises faster coronavirus vaccine development
    22h ago World

  3. COVID-19: Tanzania traces 112 contacts as cases rise to six
    1d ago Africa

  4. Ex-legislator given plum state job spends days doing nothing
    14h ago Corridors of Power

  5. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    19h ago Corridors of Power

Latest Videos