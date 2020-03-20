Bomet school defies Uhuru's closure order

Pupils of Sigor Primary School in Chepalungu, Bomet county, are in school despite a government directive suspending learning activities in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The school situated a few meters from the deputy county commissioner's office and the education office has been operating in open defiance of President Uhuru Kenyatta's order to all learning institutions to close.

When the Star arrived at the school on Friday morning, pupils who were out for a break started escaping through the school fence.

Parents who spoke on condition of anonymity confirmed that their children had indeed been going to school.

In a well-orchestrated plan to look like no learning was going on at the institution, 40 Class Eight pupils were allowed in school without uniform.

One teacher was present overseeing the learning.

He, however, explained that the pupils had been asked to to go to school to sign KCPE documents.

The school's head teacher Gideon Kilel was not present but was expected later in the day as he was said to be out on private matters.

Several calls to his phone, however, went unanswered.