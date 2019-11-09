UNFIT UNGA

Toxic ugali: Kebs recall five flour brands from market

Dola, Jembe, Kifaru, Starehe, 210 Two Ten maize meal.

by KEVIN CHERUIYOT CORRESPONDENT
News
09 November 2019 - 16:32
The Kenya Bureau of Standards has recalled  five brands of Ugali flour for failing to meet minimum standards.

The agency on Saturday said Dola Maize Meal, Kifaru Maize Meal, Starehe Maize Meal, 210 Two Ten Maize Meal, and Jembe Maize Meal have been recalled after they tested to contain high levels of afflatoxin.

Kebs said it's Market Surveillance Department team identified that the five listed products have high levels of aflatoxin.

 

“Following consistent market surveillance and testing, it has been established that the named brands have failed because their levels of aflatoxin are higher than the maximum limit allowed by relevant Kenya Standards," Zeyana Abdulla said.

Abdulla is the head of Corporate Communications at the agency.

She said manufacturers of the listed brands have been ordered to recall all the substandard maize meal products from the market and institute corrective actions.

"Supermarkets have also been asked to pull-down the named products from its shelves," she said in a statement to newsrooms.

The agency said affected manufacturers are required to institute corrective actions before being confirmed by its officials failure to which the agency will revoke their licenses.

"Kebs will continue to undertake market surveillance and factory inspections and products found to be below the set standards will be seized for destruction," the statement read.

The agency further urged members of the Public to be on the lookout and report any product suspected to be below the measures.

Earlier this week, Kebs suspended seven brands of peanut butter over poor quality.

 

Suspended peanuts are Nuteez, True nuts, Fressy, Supa meal, Sue’s Naturals, Zesta and Nutty by Nature peanut butter.

In a statement on Monday, Kenya Bureau of Standards said the suspension follows test results undertaken by their officers.

