CLEAN BILL OF HEALTH

Joho to be discharged today after suffering from Malaria

He was admitted on Monday after complaining of flu, headache and joint pains.

In Summary

• The governor was absent during the last leg of the Kibra MP seat campaigns despite being a key figure in the ODM machinery.

• Joho said his health improved dramatically after learning of ODM's victory in the by-election.

by BRIAN OTIENO Correspondent, Coast Region
News
08 November 2019 - 13:54
Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho with former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo at Mombasa hospital.
Image: JOHN CHESOLI

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho will today be discharged from hospital after five days.

He was admitted at the Mombasa Hospital on Monday after complaining of flu, headache and joint pains.

Joho was later diagnosed with malaria.

 
 
 

The governor was absent during the last leg of the Kibra MP seat campaigns despite being a key figure in the ODM machinery.

However, the frail-looking Joho said his health improved dramatically after learning of ODM's victory in the by-election.

"Once I heard that we won in Kibra, my strength improved all of a sudden," Joho said from his hospital bed.

Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo paid the Governor a visit at the private wing of the hospital.

Olusegun is in the country to attend a Cities Development Forum at Vipingo, Kilifi county.

Joho was supposed to attend the forum but will not be able as a result of his condition.

He sent a representative instead.

 
 
 

Mombasa, Kilifi and Kwale politicians flocked the hospital on Friday to visit Joho.

Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir 'castigated' Joho for not trying traditional herbs.

"I have been telling you to make use of these herbs but you are too stubborn. Now see," said Nassir, tongue-in-cheek.

Kwale Senator Issa Boy said the governor has assured them he will be active once again soon.

"We are just glad he is okay now. He has been working hard and that takes its toll on the body," said Boy.

News
6 hours ago
