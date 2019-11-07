Mzee Moi discharged from Nairobi hospital

Former President Daniel Moi has been discharged from The Nairobi Hospital.

His medical team led by his personal physician, David Silverstein, gave him a clean bill of health .

"The Moi family has expressed gratitude to all those who offered prayers and sent quick recovery," Press secretary Lee Njiru said on Thursday.

Moi was admitted at The Nairobi Hospital's Intensive Care Unit 10 days ago hardly two weeks after he was discharged from the same facility.

Doctors in the hospital told the Star that the 95-year-old former head of state was rushed to the hospital from his Kabarnet Gardens home, Nairobi.

In March 2018, Moi was flown to Israel because of "an uncomfortable knee".

On January 27, 2017, he underwent minor knee surgery at the Aga Khan University Hospital in Nairobi.

Moi took over as Kenya's second president following the death of founding President Jomo Kenyatta in 1978.