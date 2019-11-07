Mzee Moi discharged from Nairobi hospital

In January 2017, Moi underwent minor knee surgery.

In Summary

•Moi  was admitted at The Nairobi Hospital's Intensive Care Unit 10 days ago hardly two weeks after he was discharged from the same facility.

• Moi took over as Kenya's second president following the death of founding President Jomo Kenyatta in 1978.

by NANCY AGUTU Senior Digital Reporter
News
07 November 2019 - 14:12
Former President Daniel arap Moi./FILE
Former President Daniel arap Moi./FILE

Former President Daniel Moi has been discharged from The Nairobi Hospital.

His medical team led by his personal physician, David Silverstein, gave him a clean bill of health .

"The Moi family has expressed gratitude to all those who offered prayers and sent quick recovery," Press secretary Lee Njiru said on Thursday.

Moi  was admitted at The Nairobi Hospital's Intensive Care Unit 10 days ago hardly two weeks after he was discharged from the same facility.

Doctors in the hospital  told the Star that the 95-year-old former head of state was rushed to the hospital from his Kabarnet Gardens home, Nairobi.

In March 2018, Moi was flown to Israel because of "an uncomfortable knee".

On January 27, 2017, he underwent minor knee surgery at the Aga Khan University Hospital in Nairobi.

Moi took over as Kenya's second president following the death of founding President Jomo Kenyatta in 1978.

Read:

Moi goes for check-up at Nairobi Hospital

Moi, 94, has maintained a low profile since he left office in 2002.
News
7 months ago

Mzee Moi fighting for his life after lungs collapse

Kanu secretary general Nick Salat says it is follow up appointment with his doctors.
News
1 week ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by NANCY AGUTU Senior Digital Reporter
News
07 November 2019 - 14:12

Most Popular

  1. House leader is 'desperate' for Ruto's attention
    18h ago Corridors of Power

  2. Ruto reaches out to Kalonzo for new political alliance
    13h ago News

  3. Diplomats troubled over Maraga threats
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  4. Street 'Commandos' chase dreams in Meru park
    12h ago Big Read

  5. Why there are so many street kids
    12h ago Big Read

Latest Videos