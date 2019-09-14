How ODM ensured peaceful nomination in Kibra

ODM nomination in Kibra last Saturday was unbelievably peaceful, a significant shift from the tradition, where such polls have been marred with chaos and violence.

So peaceful was the exercise that secretary general Edwin Sifuna even alleged that some of his friends from leading media houses were unhappy with the party because the nomination did not provide anticipated headlines.

Notably, the nomination was held barley four months after an internal report cited bungled nominations as being key to the party’s diminishing fortunes.

The National Elections Board, the secretariat, the aspirants and the constituents of Kibra were all key to the success of last Saturday's primary.

But what did the party do this time round? That has been the question many are asking.

In the report released in May, ODM Secretariat, the National Executive Committee and the NEB were all accused of being behind bungled primaries.

The consequence, the report stated, was mass walkouts of supporters and aspirants.

The report was categorical that primaries have been the party's biggest undoing and are almost always thought to lack credibility and do not meet the standard of being free, fair and democratic.

NEB chairperson Judith Pareno, perhaps borrowing from recommendations of the report, said the first step was to ensure all interested and qualified aspirants were given the opportunity to participate.

Pareno, in an exclusive interview with the Star, noted that all aspirants were treated equally and none was favoured, their past relationships with the party leadership notwithstanding.

“Other factors that resulted in shambolic nominations in the past were lack of enough police officers to guard ballot papers, lateness in delivery of voting materials, inadequate ballots and little or no civic education to aspirants and their supporters,” she said.

On the D-Day, delivery of voting materials to all the 180 polling stations started at 3am and in less than two hours, everything was at the right place.

All materials had police escort and officers remained on guard at their designated areas.

“When the first voters started to stream in at the various polling stations, they were surprised to find out that we had been waiting for them for over an hour,” Pareno said.

Polling stations remained open until 6pm, even in areas where it was clear no one would vote in the evening. Officers again accompanied all ballot boxes to the tallying centre.

In the runner up to the nomination, the NEB held regular meetings with the aspirants and educated them on the party’s code of conduct.

Aspirants were taken through what is expected of them and their supporters and were duly informed about the consequences of breaking the rules.

“We were very clear with the aspirants that those who would engage in violence would be disqualified automatically. We asked them to pass that message to their supporters,” Pareno added.

Sifuna said many people did not expect ODM and its supporters to conduct themselves in a proper manner.