FLASH FLOODS

Six confirmed dead, one missing in Hell's Gate flash flood accident

Rescue operations are underway for missing tourists feared dead at Hells Gate.

• Two more bodies were recovered overnight, bringing the total number of the dead from the tragic flash floods to four people.

by ABDI RIZACK Radar Journalist
News
02 September 2019 - 08:09

The Kenya Wildlife Service has launched rescue operations for one missing person following flash floods at Hell's Gate in Naivasha.

KWS also confirmed that the number of those who died in the incident has risen to six after two bodies were recovered overnight and two others this morning.

On Sunday, KWS announced that an unknown number of tourists as feared dead after drowning in the flash floods while others survived.

 
 

Through its twitter handle, KWS said that the Ministry of Tourism is coordinating the search and rescue operations for the missing persons.

On Sunday, an unknown number of tourists and a guide were reportedly swept away by flash floods at Hell's Gate National Park, Naivasha.

More to follow...

 

