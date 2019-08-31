Kibra: What's in it for DP Ruto?

When Jubilee announced it would field a candidate in the Kibra by-election, it became clear that this was yet another platform for Deputy President William Ruto to face-off with ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Jubilee was said to be reluctant about fielding a candidate at first but made an about-turn after 'consultations.'

In fact, several media outlets reported that Ruto was instrumental in having Jubilee field a candidate in Kibra, begging the question: what’s in it for the Deputy President?

Now that Jubilee will be fielding a candidate, Ruto will certainly have an opportunity to flex his political muscle in the city, taking on his fiercest rival.

Kibra was hived off Lang'ata Constituency, which Raila represented in Parliament between 1992 and March 2013. Ken Okoth, who died this month, became the first MP for Kibra on the ODM ticket in 2013.

Over the years, the constituency has been Raila’s backyard and he is known to retreat to the area whenever he wants to issue a political statement.

Ruto, on the other hand, has not had an MP from his Rift Valley backyard represent a constituency in Nairobi save for Nixon Korir, who is the MP for Lang'ata.

It is for this reason - winning the Lang'ata seat - that Jubilee is said to be confident that it is competitive enough to field a candidate in the neighbouring Kibra constituency.

There were expectations in some quarters that Jubilee, in the spirit of the handshake, would not field a candidate as it did in the Ugenya and Embakasi South by-elections.

The party, however, announced it was in the race just a day after Raila unveiled ODM aspirants to Kibra seat.

Jubilee MPs Caleb Kositany (Soy) and Didmus Barasa (Kimilili), say, nonetheless, the election will not be a Ruto-versus-Raila contest but Jubilee-versus ODM or ANC battle.

Jubilee, which has nine of the 17 parliamentary seats in Nairobi, will be keen to snatch Kibra from ODM. The Orange party has seven seats, Kibra included, with the remaining one belonging to Wiper.