EACC probes Oparanya after buying Sh250m hotel

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission is investigating Kakamega governor Wycliffe Oparanya over acquisition of Sh250 million Kisumu hotel.

An EACC report seen by the Star indicates that EACC is probing claims that Oparanya bought St John Manor hotel “using public funds believed to have been embezzled from the county government of Kakamega.”

St John's Manor hotel is a three-star star facility located along the Nerhu Road in Kisumu town.

It borders the lucrative Kisumu Impala Sanctuary and the exclusive Kisumu Yatch Club.

The hotel is the preferred choice for nearly all governors from the Lake Basin Region when holding meetings in Kisumu and costs between Sh6,000-Sh9000 a room per night.

According to the information on its website, the hotel features a swimming pool, fully air-conditioned rooms, a private balcony, laundry services, and airport pickup services.

However, Oparanya, who is also the chairman of the Council of Governors , Sunday termed the EACC probe a waste of time saying he neither owns the hotel nor does he have any interest in the facility.

“I don't own that hotel and I have never owned it. If they want to investigate, let them go and do so,” Oparanya told the Star in a telephone interview.

He went on: “There is nothing wrong with me owning a hotel. Even if I owned it, I would gladly say so. What is wrong with owning a hotel?”

Oparanya has been hailed for his impressive development record in Kakamega and the anti-corruption purge would be an anti-climax in his enviable career.

The governor also received immense compliments when he served as minister for National Planning during the grand coalition government for initiating far-reaching reforms.

The governor, who is also ODM deputy party leader, is planning to stand for president in 2022.

However, with the county chief now joining the growing list of county chiefs under the EACC radar, his presidential ambitions could be dealt a blow.

President Uhuru Kenyatta's administration has tightened the noose on corruption at the counties, seen as the citadels of graft, with his handshake with opposition leader Raila Odinga being the new catalyst.

A new ruling barring governor charged for graft from stepping into office is causing sleepless nights to the county bosses.

Already Kiambu governor Ferdinand Waititu and Moses Lenolkulal (Samburu) have been barred from accessing their offices after they were charged in court over corruption.

Other governors battling charges in court include Sospeter Ojaamong (Busia), who is facing corruption charges and Migori's Okoth Obado who is on trail over a murder charge.

In the ruling delivered in June, Ngugi said governors, just like other civil servants, should stay away from the office until their cases are heard and determined.

But governors have protested the verdict saying it was a recipe for chaos at the counties since it conflicts the law on the removal of governors from office.

“The council of governors calls for respect for existing laws and laid down legal procedures. Arraigning a governor and denying him access to county offices will only emotionally charge the public,” Oparanya said last week at a press conference.

According to the new EACC report seen by the Star, it also emerged that the Commission is also probing the managing director of Meru County Investment and Development Corporation over Sh20 million gobbled up during the refurbishment of the Meru County Hotel in 2016.

The 30-year hotel had been taken over by the county in 2016, three years after its management collapsed, as part of former governor Peter Munya's strategy to boost hospitality and conference tourism in the region.

The hotel was to be expanded into a three-star category to include a swimming pool, a physical fitness center, 150-seater conference hall among other facilities.

However, when current governor Kiraitu Murungi took over the reins of power in 2017, he shelved the hotel idea and announced the conversion of the Hotel into an office space.

Murungi had said the county would then pay rent to the MCDIC in what would cut the annual rent expenditure for the county from Sh18 million to Sh10 million.

The commission is also investigating the Ali Roba led Mandera County government of various irregularities.

The county is under probe over Sh242 million allegedly embezzled during the construction of an abattoir in Mandera town and a further Sh 270 million meant for the construction of a regional livestock market.

Mombasa governor Hassan Joho's government is also being investigated over Sh 239 million in dubious payments to a law firm and other five private companies.

In Nairobi, individuals serving in Mike Sonko-led administration are under probe for fraud in inconsistent and exaggerated payments made to proxies amounting Sh 858 million.

In Kwale, officials are under investigation for misappropriated of Sh401 million meant for the construction of the county Assembly complex.

At Isiolo officials are being probed for embezzling Sh224 million meant for purchase of laptops. Officials are also under investigation over sh116 million paid out to ghost workers.