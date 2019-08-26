800m record holder Rudisha injured in car crash

The 800 metres world record holder David Rudisha was yesterday rushed to Nairobi for further treatment following a Sunday dawn accident in Kijauri, Borabu, Nyamira County.

His brother Shadrick Rudisha told the Star they were on their way to Nairobi to have additional tests done on him ascertain if he sustained any internal injuries when his car collided head on with Ena Coach bus heading to Nairobi from Kisii.

"We are going for secondary checks to affirm if he sustained any further injuries to his body," said Shadrick.

He said Rudisha was heading home from Nairobi.

The athlete's car was badly damaged in the front, said Keroka OCPD Walter Opondo. It was not clear if the two time Olympic champion who was driving the car during the time of the accident.

Keroka Police Chief Walter Opondo told the Star they were no casualties in the bus.

He said Rudisha was first rushed to Gucha Hospital in Keroka town where he was treated for minor injuries before he was discharged."He was treated and allowed to go home," Opondo said.

The athlete has been missing in action since he lost his father in March and is currently not in good terms with his spouse.

Shadrack did not tell the Star which hospital in Nairobi they were taking his brother to.

Rudisha has been dubbed the greatest 800 meter athlete of all time, smashing the world 800-metre record twice in a span of eight days in 2010.

He bettered Kenyan born Dane Wilson Kipketer's 13-year record in the two lap race, posting 1:41.09 in Berlin and a week later in Rieti Italy he clocked 1:41.01. In the same year he was crowned IAAF Athlete of the year for his achievement

He bagged his first senior world title in 2011 in Daegu South Korea and repeated the feat in 2015 in Beijing, China.

In 2012, he won his first Olympic gold medal and in the process set a new world record in London clocking 1:40.91

Four years later in Rio, Rudisha retained his Olympic crown. Little has been heard of the track superstar in the last two years with allegations swirling around his personal life.

He early this year in March, he lost his father, retired athlete Daniel Rudisha, to an illness.