Oguna: Do not politicise census

Government Spokesman Cyrus Oguna has asked Kenyans to cease politicising the ongoing census exercise.

Oguna on Sunday said the census outcome will be used by the government to offer better services to the people, and not as a tool to be used by politicians for personal gain.

"The exercise should not be politicised. Those who are calling upon their people to go back to their homes because they feel that its where they belong should not do that," Oguna said.

He added that the exercise is aimed to help the government in its plans which will be used in ten years to come.

Oguna spoke on Sunday during the briefing of the ongoing exercise which enters its second day today.

He said many Kenyans have already been counted since the start of the exercise. The government spokesman lauded bar and entertainment joins owners who heeded government's directives to close their businesses by 5pm on Saturday.

"We thank business owners for heeding the Government’s call to close their business premises at 5 pm. Your support and cooperation in general has contributed to the success this far," Oguna added.

He also urged Kenyans to corporate with census enumerators and should not panic whenever they knock their doors.

"Cooperate with them. Do not look at them as strangers. They are people who have been accredited to carry out this exercise," Oguna added.

He also asked Kenyans to ensure that they are counted in the next six days of the exercise.

The exercise kicked off on the night of Saturday 24th and will go on up to 31ST OF August.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto are among top leaders who have already been counted and have asked Kenyans to follow their steps.

Oguna has also asked the public not to erase the number written by the officials on the door or any other visible place on the structure of the house to indicate that counting has been conducted.

He said the number will be useful for in guiding Content Supervisors who will be making repeat visits to sampled households to validate the data collected.