Immigration introduces appointment system for e-passports applicants

The Department of Immigration has introduced an appointment system for persons seeking to apply for the new generation passports.

Passport applicants have been asked by the department to book an appointment in the ecitizens portal specifying the date, time and the station of their convenience.

Those who have already made applications for e-passports through online, have been asked to revisit ecitizen and book their appointments.

The department has said the appointment system exempts a group of people including the sick who are in urgent appointment to travel abroad for treatment.

Students on scholarships who require to immediately travel abroad are not liable to the new system.

Public servants on urgent official assignment abroad and business executives on urgent official business visits are not subjected to the system.

The department said the special groups will only be exempted after proving that they have genuine documents.

The government had communicated earlier that there is no deadline for the applications of e-passports.

It had earlier set August 31 as the deadline for the validity of using the old generation passports and not for applying new ones.