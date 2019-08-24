Matatus reap big as city dwellers travel upcountry for census

Travellers keen on being counted in their rural homes jammed long-distance buses ahead of Saturday's census.

As early as 5am on Friday, hundreds of people had gathered in the CBD ready to catch their next bus to their rural homes.

At the Easy Coach Bus Terminus at Railways, 45 buses with at least 57 passenger seats each had left the station by noon.

Parking attendant Paul Kariuki said around 15 buses leave the station on a normal day. He said the influx has been experienced since Wednesday.

Easy Coach buses normally travel to Kisumu, Kakamega, Kapsabet, Malaba, Rongo and Homa Bay.

Kariuki on Saturday they will close at exactly 5pm on Saturday to take part in the census.