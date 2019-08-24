Kenyans share their census stories as count starts countrywide

Kenyans continue to share their experiences of the 2019 National Population and Housing Census exercise that kicked off this evening.

This is the first census exercise that has had Kenyans sharing their experiences across various social media platforms.

The census operation officially started at 6pm with many Kenyans giving their experiences of the process so far.

Some Kenyans have given their versions stating that some questions were not making sense.

Lucy, (not her real name) stated that she was asked for information like if had registered with Huduma Namba, the water and electricity services she uses.

They also asked for one's ID and Passport Number.

Other questions that some Kenyans have been asked include if they have a boat, TukTuk, any domesticated animals.

Some also say they have been asked if they have travelled outside the country for the past 15 years and if you have given birth to a child that died in the last year.

Other questions relate to how many male kids one has and also the level of education.

On social media, some have raised concern that they are being asked whether they enrolled for Huduma Namba.

Others have also expressed concern that they are being asked for information that can be used to identify them.