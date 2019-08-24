Kenyans share their census stories as count starts countrywide

• Questions range from age, births to education levels.
• Other questions include ownership of vehicles including tuktuks and mkokoteni.
Kenyans continue to share their experiences of the 2019 National Population and Housing Census exercise that kicked off this evening.
This is the first census exercise that has had Kenyans sharing their experiences across various social media platforms.
The census operation officially started at 6pm with many Kenyans giving their experiences of the process so far.
Some Kenyans have given their versions stating that some questions were not making sense.
Lucy, (not her real name) stated that she was asked for information like if had registered with Huduma Namba, the water and electricity services she uses.
They also asked for one's ID and Passport Number.
Other questions that some Kenyans have been asked include if they have a boat, TukTuk, any domesticated animals.
Some also say they have been asked if they have travelled outside the country for the past 15 years and if you have given birth to a child that died in the last year.
Other questions relate to how many male kids one has and also the level of education.
On social media, some have raised concern that they are being asked whether they enrolled for Huduma Namba.
Others have also expressed concern that they are being asked for information that can be used to identify them.
President Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta were among the first Kenyans to be enumerated in the 2019 National Population and Housing Census exercise that kicked off this evening.
The President, who was joined by former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta and several of his family members, was enumerated at his Nairobi home.
In a brief address after the enumeration exercise, the President reiterated his earlier call to Kenyans to participate in the national exercise so as to provide the government with appropriate data for purposes of planning national development programs.
"Mine is to say that I have formally gone through the process. We've completed that exercise with my family," the President said.
"Once again I reiterate that this is an exercise that's is geared towards helping us plan for your future. It is an exercise that is geared towards better utilization of your taxes to ensure that they get to the people. You cannot plan if you do not have the right statistics," he added.
Present during the exercise was Treasury CS Ukur Yatani who said the exercise had taken off smoothly across the country.
"The exercise has taken off in every in every part, every enumeration area of this country and so far we are registering good progress. We have not had any major hitches anywhere," the CS Yatani told the President.
Others present were the Principal Secretary for National Planning Torome Saitoti, Treasury Chief Administrative Secretary Hon Nelson Gaichuhie, Kenya National Bureau of Statistics Board Chairman Peter Kiguta and Nairobi Regional Coordinator Wilson Njega.
Former President Daniel Arap Moi is among Kenyans counted on Saturday evening. Mzee Moi was enumerated at his Kabarak home in an exercise led by Nakuru County Commissioner Erastus Mbui.
Mzee Moi said he was happy to participate in the count and called on Kenyans to participate fully in the exercise.
He reminded Kenyans that the exercise was pivotal in aiding the government to plan and make key policy decisions in allocating resources to spur growth in all spheres.
Baringo Senator Gideon Moi who was also enumerated during the exercise called on Kenyans to cooperate with census officials to make it a success.
Responding to the call of national duty, Karen, Nairobi County. pic.twitter.com/Qyq2yZOdFX— William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) August 24, 2019
Welcomed the team of enumerators to our home and we as a family have been counted this evening. I wish all those involved in the exercise all the best as they proceed with the tedious process nationwide and would like to urge all of you to cooperate with them. #KenyaCensus2019 pic.twitter.com/QgBPxlCW98— Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) August 24, 2019
At my Kirinyaga home earlier tonight fulfilling my civic duty of participating in the 2019 census. I urge all Kirinyaga residents and Kenyans at large to do the same.#IHaveBeenCounted#census2019 pic.twitter.com/ij5sZhRIN6— Anne Waiguru (@AnneWaiguru) August 24, 2019
I confirm #CensusKenya2019 has kicked off in Garissa town. @KNBStats enumerators have come to my residence few moments ago. As a fulfillment of duty, abiding by the laws of our country and cognizant of its significance, I have given all the necessary info. I ask you to do so too pic.twitter.com/Y04Yh2kWdM— H.E Ali B.Korane (@HonAliKorane) August 24, 2019
Just been counted. I urge all Kenyans to cooperate and support the teams that are carrying out the exercise. #cencus2019 @dailynation @StandardKenya @TheStarKenya @citizentvkenya @KTNKenya @KNBStats pic.twitter.com/MtBaBDdgZX— H.E. James Ongwae (@JamesOngwae) August 24, 2019
Done.— Aaron Cheruiyot (@Aaroncheruiyot) August 24, 2019
