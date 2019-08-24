Hire goons at own risk, Nyeri politicians warned

Nyeri county commissioner David Kipkemei has condemned politicians hiring youths to disrupt other politicians’ meetings and those perpetrating the acts.

He put them on notice saying the law will be applied equally regardless of their status in society if found.

Speaking at Gukena FM during the Njungw’a ya Gukena night show on Thursday, Kipkemei said any leader paying the youth to cause chaos or mobilising them to cause chaos is not a good role model.

“That is bad manners and such leaders are uncivilised; that is a very primitive way of doing things,” he said.

“I admit that that has happened about twice but I assure residents that such behaviours will not be tolerated.”

He said about eight people believed to have caused chaos during the Inua Mama meeting in Nyeri on Friday have been arrested and are currently out on police bond pending investigations.

Two groups believed to be supporters of Kieleweke and Tangatanga on Friday last week turned DEB Muslims Primary School into a battlefield during the women MP's public meeting.

Politicians from the two groupings have been accusing each other with Tangatanga leaders accusing Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu of hiring goons to disrupt their meetings.

Wambugu, on the other hand, accuses Tangatanga politicians of hiring goons to undermine him in his constituency.

Police however intervened and calmed the situation.

The more than 30 women MPs had been invited by Woman Representative Rahab Mukami who was issuing bursary cheques, dust coats and other items to various groups in the county.

“Those paid to heckle others during meetings are equally criminals and will not be entertained,” Kipkemei said.

“I have been receiving phone calls from people claiming that I am just talking but no action is being taken. I want to tell them to watch this space."

The county commissioner called on Nyeri residents to ensure they are enumerated in the census.

He said security agents will be on high alert to ensure the exercise is started and completed safely.

A phone number will be issued to have those whose houses will be skipped call and be counted.

