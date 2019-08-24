Census: Give false information and risk jail, Oguna warns

Security has been beefed up as Kenyans gear up to participate in the census, which kicks of on Saturday evening.

Police spokesman Charles Owino has assured Kenyans that security has been beefed up and all measures have been put in place ahead of the census exercise expected to kick off today in the evening.

"Everyone should be assured that security is well taken care of and we are taking extra security measures in ares where security is shaky like the Northeastern, and areas along the boarder area where cattle rustling is prone like the north Rift because we know people might want to take advantage of the exercise," Owino said.

He also urged Kenyans to use the toll free call numbers to report any abnormality as well as through their social media accounts.

National government spokesman Cyrus Oguna emphasized that households should provide accurate information in the exercise or risk getting fined or jailed.

"It is important for households to provide the accurate information. It is illegal not to do so and you can face a jail term of six months or a fine of Sh500,000 or both," he said.

The 'Big Count' starts on Saturday at 6pm. The counting shall continue until August 31.

After the night of August 24 and 25, people will be counted with reference to where they were on those two nights. That then becomes the reference night.

On Saturday morning it was business as usual in the Nairobi Central Business District.

The busy and recently upgraded Luthuli Avenue was busy with hundreds of pedestrians walking and business premises open.

Kenyans have different perspectives on the census.

Margret Wambui, a trader, said,"By five I will make sure my children and I are all at home. We don't want to miss this chance."

John Mukabana, a street vendor, said that he is expecting the exercise not to last more than 10 minutes.

"It is very tricky welcoming strangers at night in your house. So they should take the shortest time possible ," he said.

The census is estimated to take about 30 minutes for each household.

Some entertainment joints held 24-hour parties following Interior CS Fred Matiang’i's order to have them closed as from 5pm over the weekend for the census.

Most pub owners and loyal customers expressed disappointment at the order.

"Its a disappointment that we have to close our work but we have to follow the law. Yes we will suffer a loss but the government knows best," said Juma Aziz, a bartender in the CBD.

"I always watch all the football matches in pubs because I get to meet and interact with other football fans but this weekend, I will have to stay at home ," said Fredrick Ludeya, a resident.

During the pre-listing census exercise which happened on Thursday and Friday, census officials collected data about the number of people in different households.

Enumerators will be accompanied by a police officer, chief, or sub-chief, a village elder or chairpersons of estate associations.

All enumerators, content supervisors and ICT supervisors will wear yellow, orange and red luminous jackets. They shall in addition have with them identity cards that will contain details such as names of enumerators and their ID card numbers.

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) has assured Kenyans that there will be no data duplication in the census exercise.

KNBS Director General Zachary Mwangi said enumerators will only be taking data of the people who have spent the night at the household.

Tourists will also be counted regardless of how long they have been in the country or how long they plan to stay.