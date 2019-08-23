Trapping birds in national park lands man in court

A man was on Thursday charged with illegally trapping two birds at Nairobi National Park.

Geoffrey Githui denied capturing the birds from the park contrary to wildlife management laws.

Kibera senior principal magistrate Barbara Ojoo was told that Githui and a colleague sneaked into the park and caught the birds in April.

He was arrested but he escaped, hence the delay in arraignment. His co-accused was charged with the offence in April.

The prosecution requested the court to consolidate his case with that of his accomplice.

Githui was arrested by wildlife officers and taken to Kilimani police station.

The magistrate allowed the consolidation of the cases.

The matter will be mentioned next week.

