President Uhuru realigns government ministries

President Uhuru Kenyatta has reorganised ministries to strengthen service delivery.

Several functions that have been in Uhuru's office such as Presidential Delivery Unity, Budget & Policy Strategy and Kenya South Sudan Liaison Services have been moved to other various ministries.

In an executive order made on Friday, Uhuru merged the Interior and Immigration departments.

The State Department for Interior and Citizen Services will be domiciled within the Ministry of Interior and Co-ordination of national government.

The Irrigation docket was moved from the Agriculture Ministry to the Water Ministry.

The new ministry will be called the Water, Sanitation and Irrigation.

"To enhance synergy within the Water Sector, which is a key enabler for the implementation of the “Big Four”, the State Department for Irrigation is merged with the State Department for Water & Sanitation to establish the Ministry of Water, Sanitation and Irrigation," the order states.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries has also been renamed.

The Presidential Delivery Unit has been transferred to the Interior ministry as has the Directorate of National Cohesion and Values.