President Uhuru realigns government ministries

• Irrigation department has been merged with the Water department.
President Uhuru Kenyatta has reorganised ministries to strengthen service delivery.
Several functions that have been in Uhuru's office such as Presidential Delivery Unity, Budget & Policy Strategy and Kenya South Sudan Liaison Services have been moved to other various ministries.
In an executive order made on Friday, Uhuru merged the Interior and Immigration departments.
The State Department for Interior and Citizen Services will be domiciled within the Ministry of Interior and Co-ordination of national government.
The Irrigation docket was moved from the Agriculture Ministry to the Water Ministry.
The new ministry will be called the Water, Sanitation and Irrigation.
"To enhance synergy within the Water Sector, which is a key enabler for the implementation of the “Big Four”, the State Department for Irrigation is merged with the State Department for Water & Sanitation to establish the Ministry of Water, Sanitation and Irrigation," the order states.
The Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries has also been renamed.
The Presidential Delivery Unit has been transferred to the Interior ministry as has the Directorate of National Cohesion and Values.
Uhuru said the functions and ancillary institutions of co-ordinating delivery of national priorities and flagship programmes have been transferred from the Executive Office of the President to the Interior ministry.
The function of national cohesion has also been moved to the Interior ministry.
Treasury will have additional functions of budget and policy strategy, with the National Economic and Social Council (NESC) moving to the Treasury ministry.
The Public Service ministry will have additional functions of public service performance management and monitoring, while the EAC ministry will also be responsible for Kenya, South Sudan liaison services.
The Devolution ministry will handle the Kenya Development Response to Displacement Impact Project.
The changes take effect immediately.