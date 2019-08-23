Negotiate tax issues for investor confidence

Over the last couple of months, the government has been cracking down on suspected tax evaders and their associates at KRA.

In June it arrested more than 100 KRA officials for colluding with taxpayers to defeat the system.

Just this week, we have seen entrepreneurs Humphrey Kariuki and Tabitha Karanja arrested amid protests and claims of intimidation and selective justice.

Before this, betting companies were up in arms over the cancellation of their licences. Some may end up closing, denying Kenyans jobs and the state revenue.

While the government has a duty to go after those who are suspected of evading tax, this should be done without sending mixed signals to investors.

KRA has been seeking to handle tax issues through arbitration, which has been bearing fruits over the last couple of years.

The Tax Procedures Act has an elaborate process on how to deal with contentions that arise from taxation matters between the government and taxpayers.

If these processes are followed, the country will be saved the drama we have been witnessing. The drama sends the wrong signals to investors interested in setting shop in Kenya.

Manufacturing, being a key pillar of the Big Four agenda meant to create jobs, should be safeguarded from unnecessary controversies.