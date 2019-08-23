Jubilee leaders attack Uhuru war on tax cheats

A political storm has greeted the ongoing crackdown on alleged tax evaders amid fears that it could trigger massive layoffs at a time when companies are trimming their payrolls to remain afloat.

The Mount Kenya region is not sitting pretty. This comes after the dramatic arrest of owners of alcohol giant Keroche Industries, Tabitha Karanja and her husband Joseph Karanja. The brewer was accused of Sh14 billion tax evasion.

They were held yesterday after Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji on Wednesday ordered their detention.

Keroche is the only locally owned beer manufacturer and employs hundreds directly and indirectly.

Immediately after the DPP issued arrest orders on Keroche directors, tycoons from the Mt Kenya region hurriedly convened at Boulevard Hotel to deliberate on the latest move.

They are understood to have expressed 'deep concern' over the business environment under the Jubilee administration and its implications on their businesses.

"You cannot compare this government with [former President Mwai] Kibaki’s administration. Apart from the bad business environment, we have become targets of state machinery. For how long will it go?" one of the businessmen who attended the meeting told the Star.