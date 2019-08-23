Eight hospitalised after tent collapses at Homa Bay prayer camp

At least eight faithful of the Roho Maler Church were on Wednesday rushed to Asumbi Mission Hospital after a tent they were praying under collapsed.

Two of the congregants, Daniel Onyango and Fred Odhiambo, were admitted, but the other six were treated and discharged.

The faithful have been camping for prayers at Gul Kagembe in Gem, Rangwe constituency.

A member of the church who spoke to journalists said a tree suddenly fell on a tent as they were praying.

“The tree broke due to strong winds in the area. Our tent suddenly fell and caused injuries to congregants,” he said.

Area chief Peter Oula said those admitted sustained serious injuries on the heads and shoulders.

Oula said the tree was weakened by heavy rain which pounded the area on Tuesday night.

“The tree also destroyed the public address system which was being used by the congregants during the service,” the administrator said.

The chief said the majority of the congregants escaped unhurt.

“We hope they injured persons will get well after treatment,” he added.

The administrator said other property was also destroyed.

“Three houses with grass-thatched roofs were blown off and destroyed by the strong winds,” Oula said.

(edited by O. Owino)