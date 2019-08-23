Collecting data on tribe during census is for political gain - Miguna

Lawyer Miguna Miguna has come out to criticise the collection of information about tribe during the census.

In a post on social media on Friday, the lawyer said the collection of information is a way to influence election results.

Miguna said it's just a biased way for political leaders to draw political lines to have an advantage politically.

"Collecting information about one's tribe has no material benefit to the person or to Kenya. It is meant for political gerrymandering,"he said.

During the census, information on tribe or ethnicity and nationality will be collected due to its statistical and cultural value.

The data is used to assess the socio-economic characteristics of people of different backgrounds and in the identification of minority groups.

From Saturday, the process of counting all persons within the borders of Kenya will begin.

The national census will take a week, ending on August 31.

Outdoor sleepers, persons on transit, individuals in hotels and lodges, and institutions such as hospitals and prisons will all be counted.

Already some counties have said they will close entertainment businesses, including bars to ensure all people within their areas are counted.

In this year's census for the first time, all the data required will be captured electronically through a tablet.

About 170,000 enumerators and supervisors have been recruited to work in this year’s Housing and Population Census.

Enumerators will ask questions in a roughly 30 minutes interview depending on the household size.

The questions will then be loaded on to the gadget and the whole enumeration process will, therefore, be paperless.

This guarantees that the data will be captured faster than has been the case during previous censuses. It also ensures that the data will be more secure and collected faster.

Kenyans will be asked questions regarding their age, sex, ethnicity, nationality, religion, marital status and county of birth.