Census: Travellers to be enumerated at road blocks

Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai has called for the mounting of road blocks on major routes during census night on Saturday.

In a circular to Interior PS Moffat Kangi on Friday, Mutyambai all people who will be on transit on the night of August 24 will be enumerated on their way to their destinations.

Census staff will be stationed at the road blocks to enquire whether travellers have been enumerated.

The road blocks will be mounted from 6pm to 10pm.

Only long distance vehicles will be stopped at the road blocks for enumeration.

The national census will take a week, ending on August 31.

About 170,000 enumerators and supervisors have been recruited to work in this year’s Housing and Population Census.

Enumerators will ask questions in a roughly 30-minute interview depending on the household size.

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics has cautioned Kenyans on how to identify genuine enumerators facilitating this year's census.