We are right on track, BBI team says

The Building Bridges Initiative team is writing a report after concluding public participation and says it is on track to beat the October 23 deadline.

Vice chair Adams Oloo said the work is proceeding as planned by the team, which retreated to a secret location.

“We are on track as per the gazetted timeliness and our work schedule,” Oloo told the Star on Wednesday.

Reports indicate the BBI team hired eight experts to help with writing its report, among them historians and constitutional lawyers.

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka asked the team to expedite writing the report, saying Kenyans were anxious to know the recommendations.

The report will touch on policy, legislative and constitutional changes and institutions necessary to address problems the country faces.

The BBI team will hand over the report to President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Kalonzo said the report should come out sooner to be subjected to public scrutiny.

He said Wiper supports the team but would reject its recommendations if they are not in the interest of Kenyans.

It is expected that BBI will come up with a report that will rival the Punguza Mizigo Bill of Ekuru Aukot’s Thirdway Alliance.

During public participation, expanding the Executive to accommodate election losers emerged as a hot topic.

Those calling for the creation of more positions at the top argued it was the way out of violence experienced every election cycle.

Embrace Team proposed an expanded Executive comprising of President, Prime Minister and two deputies and formation of regional assemblies.

Former Head of Public Service Francis Muthaura also called for reintroduction of the office of Prime Minister.

ODM proposed executive Prime Minister and ceremonial President.