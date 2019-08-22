[VIDEO] Protesters storm CJ Maraga’s meeting in Mombasa

Police arrived at the scene later and calmed the situation.

Maraga told the protestors to table any evidence they had against any judicial officer who they accuse of being corrupt.

"Do you have any memorandum you have written? I cannot address your issues without a memorandum," the CJ told the protestors.

"I can't deny that there could be people in the Judiciary who are involved in that. Just like the police who could be involved.

The CJ said the issue is something that Kenyans should all face and deal with.

"The cases of Akasha didn't start yesterday. Those are cases which have been there for years and years. After they were arrested and flown to the US they pleaded guilty," the CJ said.

The protestors said it is illogical for the US to try and convict the Akasha brothers within three years while the Kenyan justice system failed to do the same in over 10 years.

The protests come days after a security reshuffle in the wake of the ongoing war on drug trafficking cartels linked to the Judiciary, National Police service and politicians as revealed during the druglords Akasha's trial in US.

In the mini reshuffle by IG Hillary Mutyambai, Coast regional police commander Marcus Ocholla was replaced by Rashid Yakub from Western region while Edwin Mwamburi from Rift Valley replaces Yakub.

Ocholla has barely served for seven months after reporting at Kizingo-based police headquarters in January this year during the restructuring in the national police service.

Interior CS Fred Matiang'i last week announced a ruthless operation to break Coast drug cartels which have been linked to Kisauni deadly machete-wielding youth gangs.

"We have lived with this thing (drug trafficking) for a very long time and we are going to the farthest extent, even if it is reorganising the government's security force structures to address this problem," Matiang'i said.

The reshuffles follow controversial raid at drugs suspect Ali Punjani's palatial home last week.