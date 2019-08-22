UP IN ARMS

[VIDEO] Protesters storm CJ Maraga’s meeting in Mombasa

In Summary

• They want Judges protecting drug cartels in Mombasa to be fired saying they are party to killing their children in Mombasa.

• The protestors called out the Judicial Service Commission for undermining judicial reforms and integrating corruption into the practice.

by DENNIS TARUS Digital Sub-Editor
News
22 August 2019 - 12:08
Chief Justice David Maraga speaks at the annual Judges' Colloquium at the Whitesands Sarova in Mombasa on August 20, 2019.
Image: COURTESY

Protesters on Thursday stormed Chief Justice David Maraga’s meeting at the Sarova Whitesands in Mombasa.

Maraga is at the coastal city with judicial officers and lawyers for the annual Judges' Colloquium.

The protestors claim that corrupt judges in are being protected and accused the Judiciary of protecting drug lords and corruption

 
 
 

They want judges protecting drug cartels in Mombasa to be fired saying they are party to killing their children in Mombasa.

The protestors called out the Judicial Service Commission for undermining judicial reforms and integrating corruption into the practice.

Maraga was later forced to leave the forum to address the demonstrating group of women.

The placard-carrying women were accompanied by boda boda riders who hooted outside the beach Hotel.

"We want the CJ to resign. He has failed Kenyans," said one of the women.

The women and boda boda riders wanted to gain access into the hotel but were repulsed by hotel security detail.

Police arrived at the scene later and calmed the situation.

 

Maraga told the protestors to table any evidence they had against any judicial officer who they accuse of being corrupt.

"Do you have any memorandum you have written? I cannot address your issues without a memorandum," the CJ told the protestors.

"I can't deny that there could be people in the Judiciary who are involved in that. Just like the police who could be involved.

The CJ said the issue is something that Kenyans should all face and deal with. 

"The cases of Akasha didn't start yesterday. Those are cases which have been there for years and years. After they were arrested and flown to the US they pleaded guilty," the CJ said.

The protestors said it is illogical for the US to try and convict the Akasha brothers within three years while the Kenyan justice system failed to do the same in over 10 years.

The protests come days after a security reshuffle in the wake of the ongoing war on drug trafficking cartels linked to the Judiciary, National Police service and politicians as revealed during the druglords Akasha's trial in US.

In the mini reshuffle by IG Hillary Mutyambai, Coast regional police commander Marcus Ocholla was replaced by Rashid Yakub from Western region while Edwin Mwamburi from Rift Valley replaces Yakub.

Ocholla has barely served for seven months after reporting at Kizingo-based police headquarters in January this year during the restructuring in the national police service.

 Interior CS Fred Matiang'i last week announced a ruthless operation to break Coast drug cartels which have been linked to Kisauni deadly machete-wielding youth gangs.

 

"We have lived with this thing (drug trafficking) for a very long time and we are going to the farthest extent, even if it is reorganising the government's security force structures to address this problem," Matiang'i said.

 

The reshuffles follow controversial raid at drugs suspect Ali Punjani's palatial home last week.

