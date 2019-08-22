Sorry! You can watch Liverpool, Arsenal match at your home - Matiang'i

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i has said the government will not revise its scheduled time for the census exercise.

Matiang'i expressed his apology to football fanatics who had expressed their disappointment by the government's directive to close bars and entertainment places on Saturday night.

The exercise will coincide with one of the biggest matches in the English Premier League calendar pitting Arsenal vs Liverpool.

Kenyan football fans had suggested that bars and entertainment spots where they normally watch their games should be closed by 10 pm and not at 5pm for them to watch the EPL match.

" You can also watch Liverpool and Arsenal play at home with your family. Maybe they will have a chance which they rarely have of watching a football match with you," Matiang'i said.