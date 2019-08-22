Keroche directors spend night locked up as cardiologist says Karanja has serious medical condition

Keroche Breweries directors Tabitha and Joseph Karanja spent Thursday night locked up over Sh14.4 billion tax evasion allegations.

Meanwhile, Karen Hospital cardiologist Dr D Gikonyo requested Joseph's release from police custody, citing a 'serious medical condition.'

In a letter on Thursday, the cardiologist said Karanja, 71, had recently undergone life saving surgery and needs regular medication, adding that detention could endanger his life.

The Karanjas were arrested by DCI detectives on Thursday at the breweries' premises in Naivasha.

KRA officials and DCI detectives had camped at the premises for the better part of Thursday morning following an arrest order by DPP Noordin Haji over Sh14.4 billion tax evasion claims.

Tabitha had on Wednesday said the company has been tax compliant andadded it was inappropriate for the firm to be subjected to "humiliation and intimidation".