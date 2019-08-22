Kamanda's dalliance with Ruto leaves Kenyans baffled

Nominated MP Maina Kamanda on Thursday accompanied Deputy President William Ruto to Mzee Jomo Kenyatta's 41st memorial at the Holy Family Basilica and this got Kenyans on Twitter talking.

Kamanda has had a frosty relationship with the DP, and once said Ruto could not defy history and succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Kamanda, who has been associated with the pro-Uhuru Kieleweke movement, previously said that Kenya's second in command, save for Daniel Moi, never inherit power from their bosses.

"Kibaki who once deputised Moi failed twice, while Uhuru Kenyatta failed once before they captured the coveted seat," he said.

The legislator said that if Ruto is to defy history, he must get support from President Kenyatta.

This can only happen if Ruto humbly submits to the President and stops frustrating his agenda by premature 2022 campaigning, the nominated MP said.

Coming amid deep divisions in the ruling Jubilee Party, his appearance has left Kenyans asking why he is warming up to Ruto, whom he once told not to expect support from Central Kenya come 2022.

Twitter user Allen KS said, "So they're all really friends in reality! Kwani tunachezwa? (are we being played)."

Senator Musila Kimeu said ,"Politicians amaze me."

"Con artists, "Charles Otieno tweeted.

Tony Ki said that politicians laugh together but show enmity in public.

"These type of people laugh together and you guys are fighting each other on the street," Tony Ki said.

Joskandu tweeted, "I have really come to hate Maina Kamanda. He is the father of hypocrites."

Mc zacku said Raila will be president in 2022.

"Bado kumbuka 2022 ni Raila Odinga (Remember Raila takes the presidency in 2022)," Zacku said.

Leaders who attended the commemoration service included Uhuru, First Lady Margaret Kenyatta, Mama Ngina Kenyatta, Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu, Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, Majority Leaders Aden Duale (National Assembly) and Kipchumba Murkomen (Senate).