Jirongo charged with giving false information, released on bail

Former Presidential candidate and ex-Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo has been released on on Sh200,000 bail.

Jirongo was arraigned on charges of giving false information linking the son of former President Daniel Moi to a Sh50 million land fraud case.

He who had been summoned by the court last week was charged with giving false information to a person employed in the public service contrary to the laws.

The court heard that the former law maker informed a police officer at the DCI headquarters Nairobi that he had completed payment of Sh7,000,000 to Jonathan Moi for the purchase of Soy Developers Limited.

The accused is said to given out the information on March 27,2015.

According to court papers, the information uttered was with intent of causing the arrest of Jonathan Moi as an accomplice in the alleged fraudulent purchase of the property.

Jirongo is also charged with obtaining execution of security by false pretenses.

He is also purported to have induced post bank credit limited to accept bank charge registered in the name Soy Developers Limited by false pretenses and with intent to defraud, in order to secure an overdraft facility of Sh50,000,000 to cyber projects International as valuable security on September 25th, 1992 in Nairobi.

Jirongo has been accused by a different court of making a false document,a bank charge purported to have been signed by Sammy Boit Kogo.