Fight against tax evasion to continue, warns KRA

"We salute and celebrate the majority of Kenyans who have continued to pay their rightful share of taxes."

KRA said Kenyans commitment to shared prosperity will continue to secure the success of the Country and future generations.

"KRA shall continue supporting them even as they endeavour to comply with tax laws," KRA added.

The authority called upon those who have not been complying with the law and therefore not paying their rightful share of taxes to come forward and do so.

"KRA is committed to guiding them in the process of determination and payment of taxes for the greater good of the country," the statement read.

KRA cautioned Kenyans to reject the narrative that KRA is fighting any individual or business.

"On the contrary, KRA has the additional responsibility of trade facilitation under which we support a business environment that is conducive for the growth of the business, which further results in increased taxes," KRA reiterated.

"All we desire is that all eligible taxpayers make every effort to pay their rightful share of taxes."

KRA says everyone must contribute in an equitable manner to the development of the Country.

"KRA is determined to pursue those who have deliberately chosen to evade taxes through various practices," KRA said in the statement.

This move comes after the DCI and DPP called for the arrests and arraignment of directors of two liquor companies, Africa Spirits Ltd and Keroche Breweries Ltd over tax evasion and money laundering claims.