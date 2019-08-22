SH200,000 BAIL

British woman denies threatening to kill city trader

Also charged with creating disturbance in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace.

• The case will be heard on September 4.

by FAITH NYASUGUTA Business Reporter
22 August 2019 - 00:00
 A British woman charged with threatening to kill businessman Rashid Hamid was yesterday released on a Sh200,000 bail. 

Papinder Kaur Atwai was charged with creating disturbance in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace by forcefully breaking into Bustani Garden.

In a second count, Atwai was charged with threatening to kill the city trader by saying, “If you try getting into this premises today, you will either get a knife or a bullet on you.”

Atwai denied the charges before chief magistrate Martha Mutuku. 

The case will be heard on September 4.

