British woman denies threatening to kill city trader

A British woman charged with threatening to kill businessman Rashid Hamid was yesterday released on a Sh200,000 bail.

Papinder Kaur Atwai was charged with creating disturbance in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace by forcefully breaking into Bustani Garden.

In a second count, Atwai was charged with threatening to kill the city trader by saying, “If you try getting into this premises today, you will either get a knife or a bullet on you.”

Atwai denied the charges before chief magistrate Martha Mutuku.

The case will be heard on September 4.