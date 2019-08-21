Woman in marathoner Wanjiru's inquest asked to leave witness box

The woman in Samuel Kamau Wanjiru’s bedroom shortly before his death was on Tuesday stood down.

Jane Nduta was asked to leave the witness box after she gave her account of what transpired moments before the celebrated marathoner was found dead outside his house in Muthaiga Estate, Nyahururu town.

Milimani chief magistrate Francis Andayi stopped lawyer James Ndegwa Wahome from cross-examining Nduta citing complaints from Haki za Wanaume International.

Andayi said the lobby had written to him three times complaining about snail pace of the inquest and the exclusion of key witnesses. The lobby claims Wahome represents Kamau’s wife Teresia Njeri.

Nduta had told the inquest that Njeri caught them in bed. She said she overpowered Njeri before the athlete's wife scalded her. But Njeri locked them inside.

Wanjiru was asleep as the two fought. Nduta woke him up and informed him that his wife had locked them from the outside.

Wanjiru took her to the next-door bedroom and told his wife to return the keys.

Wanjiru had picked her at a bar in Nyahururu town and bought her beer and food before taking her to his home.

Legally, Wahome should not represent any party in the proceedings where he’s a witness.

But prosecutor Kanjunju Kirimi told the court that the lawyer is not listed as a witness in the inquest.

Wahome said there would be no prejudice on any party if he cross-examined the witness.

Edited by R.Wamochie