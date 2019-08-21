KENYAN PRIDE

US presidential candidate prides in Kenyan-made belt

• The US presidential hopeful was responding to a tweet by one of his supporters who wanted an explanation for his unique belt.

• According to Forbes, Steyer's net worth is $1.6 billion.

Thomas Steyer a candidate in the 2020 US Democratic presidential race has appreciated Kenyan female artisans for their work.

Steyer, who wore a Kenyan-made belt during one of his campaign videos, said he bought it on a trip to Kenya.

"I wear it as a reminder not to be so formal, and also as a symbol that the world is a better place when we educate women and girls," he said.

 

The US presidential hopeful was responding to a tweet by one of his supporters who wanted an explanation for his unique belt.

 According to Forbes, Steyer's net worth is $1.6 billion.

He spent 26 years running hedge fund Farallon Capital.

Steyer sold his stake in 2012 and switched his focus to politics and the environment.

He is a passionate advocate of clean energy and founder of the environmental group NextGen Climate.

Steyer and his wife, Kat Taylor, have donated tens of millions of dollars to alma maters Stanford and Yale for "advanced energy" research.

