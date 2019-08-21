Uhuru urges UN member states to support security council bid after winning AU backing

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday welcomed African Union's endorsement of Kenya to the United Nations Security Council seat, and called on other UN member states to back its candidature.

Uhuru said the backing by the African Union is a mark of confidence in Kenya’s capability to represent the continent’s interests on the global arena.

He expressed confidence that with the support of the continental body, the country is better placed to secure the non-permanent seat for the period 2020 to 2021 during the elections scheduled for June next year.

“I am grateful to the African Union's PRC for the confidence they have shown by endorsing our candidature for the United Nations Security Council non-permanent seat,” Uhuru said.

His comments comes after Kenya secured the East African region's spot in a second win against Djibouti, securing 37 votes against 13.

The election was held on Wednesday in Addis Ababa by the African Union Permanent Representatives’ Committee (AU PRC).

Kenya will join Niger representing Western Africa and Tunisia which will represent the Northern Africa region for the UNSC elections.